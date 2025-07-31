The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) head Mohsin Naqvi announced that the 2025 Asia Cup will take place, quashing rumours that the tournament might not be held this year owing to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. While India are the hosts for this edition, the tournament will be played from September 9 to 28 in the UAE. India and Pakistan have been clubbed in the same group, and might even face each other as many as three times in the space of 20 days if both reach the final.

It is likely that India's squad will be announced in the coming days. Former India batter Aakash Chopra feels that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's availability might not be a sureshot thing.

"Bumrah, once again, availability will be a question. However, if he is available, because if he doesn't play the fifth Test as well, then he should be playing the Asia Cup, is what I am thinking. It will be interesting to see what sort of team is picked, but it cannot be too dissimilar to the one that was picked last time," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra also suggested Bumrah's fellow pacer Mohammed Shami might not be picked for the tournament owing to his fitness issues.

"I can almost guarantee that Mohammad Shami won't be there in that because Shami was only being played to test his fitness and prepare him for the Champions Trophy. Now that the bus has sailed, and if he is not part of Tests, I don't see him playing T20 cricket at this point in time," he added.

Group A in the Asia Cup features India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong make up Group B.

Meanwhile, the tournament opener is placed between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9. India will kick off their campaign against UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for the 14th. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. The final is scheduled on September 28.

