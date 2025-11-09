India defeated Australia 2-1 in their recently-concluded five-match T20I series, coming back from a defeat in the second T20I to win the next two games and clinch victory. A key architect in their victory was mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who scalped five wickets and ended up as India's highest wicket-taker in the series. Few can doubt pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's value to the Indian team. But it can be argued that Chakravarthy - currently ranked No. 1 in the T20I bowling rankings - is India's most important bowling asset. Former India cricketer and Indian Premier League (IPL) stalwart Subramaniam Badrinath certainly believes so.

"Numbers tell us that Varun Chakaravarthy is the No. 1 T20 bowler in the world. He is more valuable than even Bumrah. Whenever the runs are flowing in the powerplay or the middle overs or even in the 18th over, Varun is the go-to bowler," Badrinath said, speaking on Star Sports.

The 34-year-old, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, has indeed emerged as a go-to option for T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, often bowling crucial powerplay overs in order to stop the opposition charge.

Badrinath commended Chakravarthy for the way he has made his mark after his return to the Indian setup.

"He has gone to a different level with his game. A superb comeback after being given a chance initially and getting dropped because of fitness. But in this second phase after his comeback, he has taken his game to the next level," Badrinath said.

After making his T20I debut in 2021, Chakravarthy went wicketless in his three appearances in the T20 World Cup 2021, leading to him being dropped from the side.

However, ever since returning to the side in October 2024, Chakravarthy has been practically indispensable. In this period, he has soared to the No. 1 spot in the men's T20I bowling rankings.

"He's a huge asset for India, in fact, even a weapon. Going forward, with the T20 World Cup in India, he will be the most crucial factor. If Varun has a good day, there is a great chance the Indian team will have a good day," Badrinath added.