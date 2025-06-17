Yograj Singh, father of former Indian cricket team star Yuvraj Singh, dropped another bombshell as he suggested that 'going to the gym' can be a reason behind Jasprit Bumrah's recurring injuries. In a recent interview, Yograj said that cricketers needed not go to the gym for maintaining their fitness and should instead work on increasing their flexibility. Bumrah's workload management has become a major topic of discussion in the last year with the BCCI even making it clear that he will not be playing all the five Test matches against England. Yograj went on to say that cricketers 'don't have to do bodybuilding' and even namedropped Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya in his verdict.

“Bumrah has been injured four times. You know why? That (gym) is the reason. There are other cricketers as well. Mohammed Shami. Hardik Pandya. You don't have to do bodybuilding. Back in the old days, West Indian bowlers like Michael Holding at that time they were all flexible. Viv Richards didn't go to the gym until he was 35," Yograj said in an interview with 🚨INSIDESPORT EXCLUSIVE🚨



Yograj explained that in his opinion, cricketers should only go the gym when they are 35-36 years old and if they continue to gym hard at the start of their career, their muscles may become stiff.

“I am shocked that cricketers go to the gym. The gym is meant for when you are 35-36 years old. Otherwise, your muscles are going to be stiff. But somebody should know what he's doing. Your strengthening starts from the age of 36-37 when you are going down. Then I can understand the gym will work," Yograj Singh said.

“But today, youngsters are going to the gym. That is why we have injuries. I can say that about 30-40 years ago, injuries were zero. Because in cricket, you need a very flexible, gymnast-like body. Do things with body weight like pull-ups, push-ups, sit-ups and core (work). But please, for God's sake, stop sending cricketers to the gym," he added.