Pakistan-born fast bowler Zahoor Khan, who plays for the UAE cricket team, was part of the Mumbai Indians set-up as a net bowler back in 2014. Although he did not play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the fast bowler had the opportunity to play against some of the biggest names of world cricket as part of the franchise. In a recent interaction, Zahoor opened up about his time with MI and claimed that Jasprit Bumrah was so impressed by his slower deliveries that he asked about how he grips the ball.

"I was with Mumbai Indians for three months. I've spent reasonable amount of time with Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah in fact liked me so much and asked me about grip. Yeh slower ball kaise dalte ho? (How do you bowl this slower delivery?) This is a huge deal for me as he is the world's No. 1 bowler, and he asked me about the grip. He watched my video as well in the T10 tournament where I bowled a maiden. I told him but also asked him how he bowls yorkers with the new ball. Because only 2 people in the world can do it - Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah," Zahoor told Sports Tak.

Zahoor also recalled bowling to Rohit Sharma in the nets and added that the Indian cricket team skipper found it difficult to play his slower delivery.

"I even bowled to Rohit Sharma. Once I bowled a slower ball, and he kept on looking because the ball hardly reached him. Even he couldn't pick my deliveries. He was like how can it be so slow? Then I bowled at him again. He said even if the batter picks your ball, it will never result in a six."

Rohit… where do I even begin to speak about him? He's a legend. The way he speaks and conducts himself. When I was with MI, Rohit would have his food with the same guys who would carry our luggage. As for Bumrah, he is a superstar. He was injured for a year all right but look what he has done since his return. He has shown that he is back. He too is a wonderful human being," Zahoor added.