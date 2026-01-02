In the fast-paced world of T20 cricket, fans expect to see towering sixes and lightning-fast yorkers. But, during the 2025 season of the International League T20 (ILT20), West Indian stalwart Jason Holder provided a moment that left cricket fans ROFL after he delivered a ball so wayward it bypassed the batter entirely and landed directly in the fourth slip area. Representing the Dubai Capitals, Holder was steaming in to deliver what should have been a standard pace delivery. Instead, the ball appeared to slip from his hand at the point of release.

While slip-ups by bowlers happen from time to time, this one was increasingly bizarre. The ball didn't only deceive the batter but also the first, second and third slip fielder.

Fans were in splits as the visual of the delivery surfaced on social media. The ball sailed past the batter and the wicketkeeper, travelling exactly to the spot where a fourth slip would have been stationed in a Test match.

Since T20 fields rarely employ such an aggressive slip cordon, the ball simply found its way into an empty position. Holder didn't focus a lot on what had happened, and simply returned to his marker to bowl the next delivery.

"TV Umpire to Director, can we check the height on this one for a No Ball?"



Keep those towels handy, Knights. #DCvADKR #DPWorldILT20 #WhereTheWorldPlays #AllInForCricket pic.twitter.com/Mi43Apq7hB — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 1, 2026

Holder, a player renowned globally for his height, control, and relentless accuracy, erred in the moment. Seeing a bowler of his calibre produce such an extreme wide was a "glitch in the system" moment that immediately caught the attention of the commentators and fans alike.

Even the ILT20's official account shared the video on social media platforms.

The footage quickly went viral, with cricket fans across the globe highlighting the delivery as one of the most unusual "wides" in recent history. While it cost his team extra runs, it provided a rare moment of humour in the high-pressure environment of franchise cricket.