Jacob Duffy took 5-38 as New Zealand's weakened attack bowled out the West Indies for 128 on the third day Friday to set up a nine-wicket win in the second test. New Zealand leads the three-match series 1-0 after the first test was drawn. The third test begins on Dec. 18. Duffy claimed his second five-wicket bag of the series as the West Indies were left with an overall lead of only 55 after trailing by 73 runs on the first innings. New Zealand reached 56-1 in only 10 overs, losing Tom Latham (9) along the way. Devon Conway was 28 not out at the end and Kane Williamson was 16, hitting a four off Anderson Phillip for the winning runs minutes before the schedule tea break.

Pacer Michael Rae and wicketkeeper-batter Mitch Hay also made major contributions to New Zealand's win after being called up to make their test debuts in an injury-hit team.

Hay scored a match-high 61 in as New Zealand made 278 in its first innings in reply to the West Indies's 205. Rae took 3-66 in the first innings and 3-45 in the second, match figures of 6-106.

New Zealand's bowling attack, already depleted by injuries to Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke and Nathan Smith and the absences of Kyle Jamieson and Ben Sears was further weakened when Blair Tickner suffered a dislocated left shoulder in a fielding mishap after taking 4-32 in the first innings. He was playing his first test in two years.

Pressure again fell on Duffy, who bowled 19 overs in the West Indies first innings and 17.2 of the 46.2 overs bowled in the second innings. That came after he was called to bowl 43 overs in the second innings of the first test and 60 overs in that match after injuries to Henry and Smith left New Zealand with only two fit pacers.

“I guess to lose (Tickner) like that . . . he bowled great in the first innings and I thought the way the guys bowled today was awesome,” Duffy said. “I thought it was a great team performance and we got the job done. Day three, how good?”

The West Indies made 205 after being sent in Wednesday on a light green pitch at the Basin Reserve which provided pace, bounce and a little movement on all three days. Shai Hope top-scored with 47 and John Campbell made 44.

Hay's maiden half century and Devon Conway's 60 helped New Zealand establish a significant first innings lead.

The West Indies resumed at 32-2 Friday, still 41 runs behind after losing Campbell and nightwatchman Anderson Phillip late on the second day.

New Zealand captured four wickets in the first session, including the wicket of Hope to take full command of the match. The West Indies' slump began when Brandon King (22) was run out in a mix-up with Kavem Hodge.

The West Indies were 98-6 at lunch, only 25 in front.

Duffy claimed the vital wicket of Justin Greaves, whose monumental double century in the first test earned the West Indies a draw after they were set 531 to win. New Zealand appealed when the ball struck Greaves on the pad, but their appeal was declined. They reviewed and the replay showed the ball hitting leg stump.

The end came quickly. Duffy dismissed Tevin Imlach (5), Rae removed Jayden Seales (0), then Rae caught Ojay Seales in the deep off Duffy to end the innings.

“I think the batting is a bit of a concern, coming from the first test, having a beautiful second innings,” West Indies captain Roston Chase said. “Our batters never capitalized on the conditions.

“I thought we got some starts in the first innings but no one really went big and in the second innings no one got a start.”

