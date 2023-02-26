It is the season of weddings when it comes to the Pakistan cricket team. Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Shadab Khan all got married in the past few months and the celebrations were covered widely in the media. However, among all the weddings, a lot of questions have emerged over Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's plans of getting married. The 28-year-old has faced questions from the media on several occasions, but he has come up with hilarious responses on almost all occasions. He was confronted with a similar query during a recent interaction and Pakistan skipper had a clear answer.

Babar Azam about his marriage & calling IFTI, "chachu" pic.twitter.com/8SLJUocYIy — SAAD 🇵🇰 (@SaadIrfan258) February 25, 2023

During the PSL press conference ahead of the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars, the journalist asked - "Aap kaptaan hai. Aapke saare ladko ki shaadiya ho rahi hai aur aapka baal safed hota jaa raha hai. Toh aapka kab iraada hai shaadi ka? (You are the captain. All of your players are getting married, and your hair is also turning grey. So when are you planning to get married?)”

The question caught Babar by surprise, but he came up with a quick response.

"Safed age ki wajah se nahi, shuru se hai safed. Yeh nahi ki shaadi ke liye ho rahi hai. Dekhiye, jab time aayega tab ho jaayega. Time ka wait main bhi kar raha hu, aap bhi karein (My hair was always white, and it is not because I am thinking about marriage. See, when the time is right, marriage will happen. I am waiting for the time to come, and you should wait too.)."

The answer left everyone in the press conference in splits as Babar moved on to the next question.

