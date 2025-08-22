Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Swastik Chikara has opened up about his interaction with Virat Kohli regarding the India batter's approach to the remainder of his career. Right after India's T20 World Cup title win in June last year, Kohli hung up his boots from the format at the highest level. In May of this year, he also drew the curtains on his Test career. It is only in ODI cricket and the Indian Premier League where the batting veteran is still active as a player.

Swastik Chikara, who was picked by RCB in the IPL 2025 auction for Rs 30 lakh, got a chance to share the dressing room with Kohli. He has now revealed Kohli's retirement plans.

"Virat bhaiya said, 'Jab tak cricket khelunga, jab tak main poora fit hun. Ye impact player ki tarah nahi khelunga. Main sher ki tarah khelunga (I will play cricket as long as I am completely fit. I won't play as an impact player. I will play like a lion). I will field for the entire 20 overs and then bat. The day I have to play as an impact player, I will quit cricket'," Chikara told RevSportz.

Kohli remains out of action as India's next assignment is the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the T20I format. The continental event will start on September 9, with the final set to be played on the 28th. The tournament is being held in the United Arab Emirates, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi hosting the matches.

Kohli and another veteran player, Rohit Sharma, will have discussions with the BCCI over their international futures. Having already retired from Tests and T20I cricket, it is not known whether the two will continue in ODIs beyond the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia. According to NDTV sources, Kohli and Rohit will sit down with BCCI officials to discuss plans for their future, with the board likely to leave the final decision up to the two batting greats.

The discussions are likely to take place once the Asia Cup is a thing of the past. It has been learned that Shreyas Iyer could be appointed as the ODI captain during the same meeting, as the BCCI is keen on relieving Rohit of captaincy pressure.