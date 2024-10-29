Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has consistently embraced challenges on the cricket field, particularly when his team has been under pressure. Reflecting on his career, he shared, "Wherever there are challenges, I love it. I have scored runs in those situations when the team was at 30/3, 20/3, or 50/3. From there, the team needs to reach a respectable score, and throughout my life, I've delivered my best knocks in these tough situations." Rahane's appreciation for challenging conditions began early in his career.

"I always loved challenges where the ball moves, seams, or bounces," he said in a Star Sports promo.

His formative years playing at the Wankhede Stadium, particularly on the older version of the pitch with its lively bounce, honed his resilience against challenging bowling conditions.

"Since my days in U14, I played cricket at the old Wankhede, where the wickets were good and had a solid bounce," he reminisced.

These testing conditions shaped Rahane into a player who thrives under pressure, often stepping up when his team needs him most.

Since his international debut in 2011, Rahane has represented India across all three formats, amassing 8,414 runs in 195 matches and 251 innings at an average of 35.95, with 15 centuries and 51 fifties. His highest score stands at 188.

The 36-year-old is best known for his ability to build long innings in Tests, with 5,077 runs in 85 Tests at an average of 38.46, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties. In 90 ODIs, he scored 2,962 runs in 87 innings at an average of 35.26, with three centuries and 24 fifties, his best score being 111. In 20 T20Is, he scored 375 runs at an average of 20.83, with one fifty.

Rahane last played for India in a Test match against the West Indies in July last year.