Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, during an exclusive chat with NDTV, defended India captain Suryakumar Yadav's actions, amid the ongoing debate surrounding the handshake row against Pakistan. A huge controversy erupted when India players decided not to shake hands with Pakistan players after securing an imposing 7-wicket win in the rivalry clash in Dubai on Sunday. There was no handshake at the toss between the two captains either. As a result, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha did not turn up for the presentation ceremony and their head coach, Mike Hesson, later told the media that the former's absence was a "cause and effect after what happened" after the match.

Speaking to NDTV in Kolkata, Ganguly suggested that Suryakumar's decision should be respected, given his position as captain of the Indian team.

"Match had to happen, once the schedule was announced. Regarding the handshake, he is the captain of India. It's his call. So, whatever decision he has taken, he has taken," Ganguly told NDTV in an exclusive chat.

The Indian players' stance was linked to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, during which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

"I think it's a perfect occasion and taking the time out, we stand by with the victims of the families of Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity," Suryakumar told the broadcaster after the match.

"Also the most important thing for me, we want to dedicate today's win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery and hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground, whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," he added.

With the two sides set to meet again in the Super Four stage on Sunday, it will be interesting to see if India will maintain the boycott or not.

(With PTI Inputs)