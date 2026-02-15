Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid expressed gratitude to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for naming a stand at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium after him. He also said he is glad cricket will be back at the venue. The KSCA honoured Rahul Dravid, alongside his former teammate Anil Kumble, by naming stands after them at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, as the venue celebrated 50 years as an international cricket venue. Notably, Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Friday that the state cabinet has approved KSCA to host Indian Premier League matches. The decision comes after cricket at M Chinnaswamy Stadium had been suspended since June last year, following a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL title celebration that left 11 people dead and several others injured.

Speaking to ANI, Rahul Dravid expressed his gratitude for the KSCA honour, calling it a "great and humbling" recognition. He reflected on growing up at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium and also shared his excitement about cricket returning there, saying that he looks forward to watching more international matches at the venue.

"It's a great honour. The KSCA celebrates 50 years of Test cricket. It has been an iconic ground. I am really glad that cricket is hopefully going to be back in the KSCA. We are really looking forward to watching a lot more cricket here, and it should be fantastic when we play some international cricket here again," Dravid said.

"It's a great honour. I am humbled. It's a stadium where I have grown up as a kid. It's a huge honour, and I can't be more thankful to the KSCA for doing that," the former India cricketer said further.

It's such a joy to listen to Rahul Dravid speak. pic.twitter.com/5hTzQTW5vR — Thejaswi Udupa (@udupendra) February 14, 2026

Led by KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, the association honoured the two legendary Indian cricketers, recognising their contribution to both Indian cricket and Karnataka's cricket.

Both Kumble and Dravid have made immense contributions to Indian cricket. Kumble remains India's leading wicket-taker in both Tests (619 wickets) and ODIs (337 wickets), finishing his international career with 953 wickets.

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid ranks as India's third-highest all-format run-scorer, behind only Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, having accumulated 24,064 runs across 504 matches, including 48 centuries and 145 half-centuries. Both stalwarts also captained the Indian team during their iconic careers.