Bollywood superstars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on Wednesday announced that they are now the owners of the Kolkata Team in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The organisers of the league are claiming it to be "India's pioneering tennis ball T10 cricket tournament to be played inside a stadium." Kareena announced the news on her Instagram handle. "Cricket, a tradition we cherish, a love we share…. It runs in the family after all. So thrilled to announce our ownership of Team Kolkata in the Indian Street Premier League! It's a fantastic opportunity for young aspiring cricketers out there and we couldn't be happier to be part of this experience!" Kareena wrote in her post.

"The Pataudi legacy shines with this collaboration as Saif Ali Khan's father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a famous Indian cricketer and Indian cricket team former captain. The Pataudi family also has a special connection to Kolkata with Saif Ali Khan's mother, Sharmila Tagore being the great-great-grandniece of India's and West Bengal's most beloved icon, Rabindranath Tagore," the organisers said in a release..

The ISPL has an wide array of owners. Some of the celebrities who own a team in the league are Amitabh Bachchan (Mumbai), Akshay Kumar (Srinagar), Hrithik Roshan (Bengaluru), Suriya (Chennai), and Ram Charan (Hyderabad).

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “We are thrilled to embark on this incredible journey with the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The partnership with ISPL symbolizes both our love for cricket and the vibrant spirit of the City of Joy. Kolkata holds a special place in our hearts with our family's legacy and connection to the state. Here's to an exhilarating season where teamwork, talent, and sheer determination lead the way. Our association goes beyond ownership to a shared commitment to the spirit of the format which is designed to inspire a new generation of cricketing talent.”

Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member, Indian Street Premier League, said, "Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's entry into ISPL marks a pivotal moment for our league. Their passion for the game and iconic stature will inspire Kolkata's aspiring cricketers, encouraging their enthusiastic participation in this tournament. We look forward to a successful collaboration and an exhilarating season ahead.”