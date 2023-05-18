England's fast bowler Jofra Archer is set to miss the Test against Ireland and the Ashes series starting from June 16. The veteran pacer James Anderson expressed sympathy for his fellow teammate and said that he is gutted for him because he knows how hard-working Jofra is and he is trying to get back to fitness. Jofra Archer played a cameo in the Mumbai Indians' campaign for IPL 2023 as he was ruled out of the squad with his injuries niggling him. Archer is suffering from a stress fracture in his right elbow. He had not played Test Cricket since February 2021. He could play only five matches for MI and took only two wickets at a disappointing economy rate of 9.50.

James Anderson, a 40-year-old fast bowler for England, expressed his concern regarding Jofra Archer. "It just keeps coming back and niggling at him, so I am absolutely gutted for him. I know how hard he has worked to try to get back fit and I hope it is not too bad and he can get back as soon as possible," Anderson told Sky Sports News.

Further adding on he said, "When you see someone struggle with the same sort of injuries, I think it is only sensible to try to manage your workload and whether that is playing one format or two then that is probably a sensible thing to do. That's something he will have to work out with the coaches going forward."

James Anderson has an injury concern of his own ahead of the clash with Ireland at Lord's Cricket Stadium. He suffered from a minor groin strain during Lancashire's recent County Championship match against Somerset.

England's leading wicket-taker in Test history, James Anderson is aiming to be involved in as many matches as possible but his main focus is on ensuring he is fully fit to face Australia for the Ashes in June.

"We know what the important series is this year. No disrespect to Ireland, we want to have as many players as possible fit for that first Ashes Test, so hopefully I will be," said James Anderson to Sky Sports.

England on Tuesday announced their squad for the Test against Ireland which will be played from June 1 at the Lord's in England.

Ben Stokes will lead the 15-man squad with right-hand batter Ollie Pope named as the vice-captain.

England's squad has gained strength with the return of wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow, who was out of action since August last year after a golf accident left him with a broken left leg and dislocated ankle.

Jofra Archer will be another notable absentee after being ruled out for the remaining summer with a recurring stress fracture to his right elbow.

Making a return are fast bowlers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, the latter coming back to the Test squad for the first time since March 2022. If selected in playing 11, it will be his first Test on home soil in the last two years.

It will only be the second Test between the two nations and will be a four-day affair. Interestingly, the first one, played in 2019 was also a four-day affair, which England won by 143 runs.

With the home Ashes against Australia beginning on June 16, England will be looking forward to getting some game time before facing their arch-rivals.

Squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.