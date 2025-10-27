Since the arrival of the Indian Premier League (IPL), performances in domestic cricket unfortunately don't seem to be carrying the same weight as before. Players who perform in the IPL quickly come on the selectors' radar, no matter the format. Veteran pacer Navdeep Saini, who has played 2 Tests, 8 ODIs, and 11 T20Is for India, spoke about his absence from the national team, saying it's highly unlikely for a player to break into the Indian team nowadays without performing in the IPL.

Saini, once considered India's pace spearhead, last featured for the national team in 2021. Speaking to reporters after the day's play during Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh, he was candid about the changing realities of selection.

"Main jab aaya tha mere paas khone ko kuch nahi tha aur itne saal baad aaj bhi khone ko kuch nahi hai. Main agar India comeback ka sapna na dekhoon mujhe haq nahi Delhi team mein ek jagah rok ke rakhne ki. (I had nothing to lose when I came here in 2013, neither do I have anything to lose now. If I don't dream of an India comeback, what's the point of blocking a slot in the Delhi team)," Saini told reporters after a day's work, where he stood head and shoulders above the rest.

"Yes, whether one likes it or not, to play for India, you have to do well in the IPL. It is a reality. A year before, I had a shoulder injury and my pace dropped-it cost me an IPL contract," he admitted.

Asked if he would rather stick to white-ball formats like the Vijay Hazare Trophy or Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Saini smiled: "Yes, I can but I love this challenge of bowling in days' games. Mujhe mazaa aata hai. Last match, I didn't get wickets (in Hyderabad) as the wicket was slow. On this track, post-tea, it became lively." So, does he still believe in an India comeback? "Why not? If I have a couple of fifers, I will again be part of the discussions," said Saini, who turns 33 next month-still running in hard, still dreaming big.

With PTI Inputs