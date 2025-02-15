Australia batter Steve Smith said he was "surprised" to know about spinner Matthew Kuhnemann being reported for suspect action during the Sri Lanka Test series. The stand-in captain backed the teammate to pass all tests to prove his bowling action was legal and come out clean. "It's come as a bit of a surprise to me. He has been playing for eight years in professional cricket and nothing has been said in that amount of time," Smith said. "I am thinking of him. At present, he has to go through the process. We're confident he will pass. He will go through that process back home. We wish him all the best," he added.

Kuhnemann is set to undergo biomechanical testing on his bowling action within the next 10 days, following concerns raised by match officials during the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Kuhnemann has never had his action reported in his eight-year professional career, including during his ODI debut for Australia in Sri Lanka in 2022 and his Test debut, along with the three Tests he played on the 2023 tour of India.

While undergoing testing, Kuhnemann can still play in Sheffield Shield or Dean Jones Trophy (Australia's domestic 50-over games) matches, but he is not permitted to participate in international matches during this process. He did not play in Tasmania's 50-over match against Victoria on Thursday.

If Kuhnemann's action is found to be illegal, he will have to quickly clear himself in time to feature in Australia's three-Test series against the West Indies in June and July. Touring teams typically bring an extra spinner on Caribbean tours, often fielding two spinners when the pitches are drier.

Australia will also be eager to have Kuhnemann fully fit and firing for the 2027 tour of India.

