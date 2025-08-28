In a major boost to its growing presence across the country, the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India's pioneering tennis-ball T10 cricket league, has announced Bollywood superstar and entrepreneur Ajay Devgn as the owner of its new franchise from Ahmedabad, as per a release from ISPL. ISPL, launched in 2024, is backed by a strong visionary leadership group that includes Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar, Suraj Samat and Minal Amol Kale. The league recently introduced Bollywood star Salman Khan as the owner of the New Delhi franchise.

Now, with the addition of an eighth team from Ahmedabad, the ISPL takes another significant step toward building a truly national cricketing platform -- one that discovers raw street-level talent from across India and transforms them into national heroes.

Sachin Tendulkar, core committee member, ISPL, said, "ISPL is rooted in the idea of providing a launchpad for dreams for the young and the seasoned in tennis ball cricket. Not only shall our cricketers get the opportunity to play at the highest level, but also a stage to shine. The addition of new teams in the upcoming season will open doors for more aspiring cricketers across the country," as quoted from a release by ISPL.

Ashish Shelar, core committee member, ISPL, added, "ISPL is transforming tennis-ball cricket by bringing it to a professional stage. With Ajay Devgn leading the Ahmedabad team, we're excited to extend opportunities to talent in cricket-rich cities like Ahmedabad."

Suraj Samat, League commissioner and core committee member, ISPL, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Ajay Devgn as the owner of Ahmedabad team. He brings immense credibility, reach and energy to ISPL. His passion for cricket, combined with his business acumen, makes him a valuable addition to our league. His presence will undoubtedly inspire fans and players, particularly in Gujarat, where the love for cricket runs deep."

Minal Amol Kale, core committee member, ISPL, said, "Ahmedabad boasts a thriving sporting culture. With Mr. Devgn at the helm, we see a powerful opportunity to engage local communities and inspire the next generation of players. This move strengthens our ambition of transforming ISPL into a truly pan-India movement."

An avid cricket fan and strategic investor, Ajay Devgn is known for backing ventures in tennis, MMA and cricket, and now his association with ISPL reflects his continued commitment to promoting emerging formats and grassroots sports. He also shares a deep connection with Ahmedabad, having previously invested in the city through the launch of a state-of-the-art NY Cinemas multiplex.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining ISPL, Ajay Devgn commented, "ISPL, with its innovative format, has not only discovered fresh talent but also given them a much-needed platform to shine. As the team owner of the Ahmedabad franchise, representing a city with such a rich sporting spirit, it is time for the entire nation to come together and celebrate India's champions."

With the addition of Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan, ISPL now boasts an impressive line-up of celebrity team owners as they join a star-studded group of owners, including Amitabh Bachchan (Majhi Mumbai), Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan (Tiigers of Kolkata), Akshay Kumar (Srinagar Ke Veer), Suriya (Chennai Singams), Hrithik Roshan (Bangalore Strikers) and Ram Charan (Falcon Risers Hyderabad).

ISPL has already crossed 4.2 million player registrations for its upcoming third season, with registrations still open. Trials will be conducted across 101 cities nationwide.

