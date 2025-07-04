Out-of-sorts Indian wicket-keeper batter, Ishan Kishan, was surprisingly seen bowling for his County side, Nottinghamshire. In the same over, Ishan bowled both off-spin and leg-spin, with some of the deliveries looking extremely ordinary. Ishan, who is a character that likes to enjoy himself, be it while wicket-keeping, batting, or fielding, had a smile on his face while he was bowling. Some of his deliveries, however, also left the commentators struggling to control their laughter. Ishan started the over by bowling off-spin, but later shifted to leg-spin.

Fair to say that Kishan's off-spin bowling was far more under control than leg-spin.

Ishan was roped in by Nottinghamshire as Kyle Verreynne's replacement while the World Test Championship-winning South African is away playing a two-Test series in Zimbabwe.

He will be eligible for selection for the upcoming Championship fixtures against Yorkshire at Trent Bridge and Somerset in Taunton.

"I'm feeling very excited to get my first taste of playing county cricket in England, and it will be a great chance to showcase my skills. I want to make sure I am the best cricketer I can be, and playing in English conditions will really help me to learn new skills.

"Trent Bridge is such a famous ground that is well-known in India and around the world, and I am really excited that I will be playing there," said Kishan.

At present, Ishan isn't in the scheme of things as far as Test cricket is concerned. The wicket-keeper batter hasn't played for India in any format since November 2023.