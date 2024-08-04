Star wickekeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who was stripped off the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI's) central contracts for 2023-24 for missing domestic cricket, is all set to make a comeback for Jharkhand, stated a report. It added that the southpaw has been included in the 25 pre-season probables announced by Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) and that he took the decision after consluting "some well-wishers and national selectors". Kishan was a part of the Indian squad for the South Africa Test series squad last year but pulled out due to 'personal reasons'. He last played for India in November 2023.

A report in Cricbuzz said that Kishan has made himself available for Jharkhand's upcoming domestic season and he might be even considered for captaincy.

It has been a turbulent year for Ishan Kishan in terms of his career. Earlier this year, along with Shreyas Iyer, he was excluded from the BCCI central contracts.

Kishan skipped Ranji Trophy matches recently despite not featuring for the national team.

After being snubbed from the contract list, Kishan made his return to competitive cricket while playing in the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. Then he went on to feature for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

In 14 matches, the southpaw batter racked up 320 runs at an average of 22.86, scoring at a strike rate of 148.84.

In the T20I format, Kishan has made 32 appearances and struck 796 runs at an average of 25.7, striking at 124.4.

In the ODI format, he has played 27 matches and scored 933 runs at an average of 42.4 at a strike rate of 102.2, including one hundred and seven fifties.

In red-ball cricket, he has made two appearances, scoring 78 runs at a strike rate of 85.7 and scoring at 78.0.

(With ANI Inputs)