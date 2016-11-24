 
Is Ricky Ponting Set to be Australia's Next Head Coach?

Updated: 24 November 2016 17:21 IST

Former Australia cricket captain Ricky Ponting has made himself available for the posts of Australian national team coach and chairman of selectors

Ricky Ponting had retired from international cricket in 2012. © AFP

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on Thursday expressed his desire for a role with the national team, either as the team's coach or as the chairman of selectors.

Ponting has come out as a possible candidate to replace Rod Marsh, who quit as chairman of selectors following the team's drubbing against South Africa, both in One-Day Internationals and Test matches.

"I'd consider it and have a think about it. I've said to Cricket Australia (CA) from the moment I've finished I'm happy to get involved somewhere and help out where I can. Full-time coaching roles for me are something that we need to work through and talk about," he was quoted as saying by Australian Associated Press.

Earlier, Marsh had offered to step down in mid-2017, but following huge criticism he vacated the role early and Trevor Hohns replaced him as an interim selector. 

The 41-year-old completed his tenure with the Indian Premier League's Mumbai Indians this year after leading them to the title in 2015.

Ponting played 168 Tests, 375 One-Day Internationals and 17 Twenty-20 Internationals for Australia.

Since his retirement from international cricket in 2012, Ponting has been actively involved in a range of cricket and media roles. Reports also said that he played a major role in the appointment of Darren Lehmann as the Australian coach in place of Mickey Arthur in 2013.

Topics : Cricket Australia Ricky Ponting
