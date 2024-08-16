The last few days have seen widespread protest against the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident has shaken the country and triggered nationwide protests. At demonstrations in medical colleges and hospitals across the country, doctors have demanded security on duty. Amidst the protests, Indian cricket team star Mohammed Siraj has posted a strong message on his Instagram story against rape incidents across the country.

He shared a collage of headlines of news reports on rape and then wrote: "What's you excuse this time or is it still her fault, because men will be men, right?"

On August 10, a civic volunteer was taken into custody in connection with the rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor. The Calcutta High Court handed the matter to the CBI on August 13. Since then, protests have broken out all over the country seeking justice and tougher legislation for crimes against women.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), meanwhile, has announced a nationwide strike starting Saturday morning, August 17. This strike, likely to be the largest in over a decade, will see most hospital departments closed until Sunday, August 18.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will lead a rally on August 17 from Moulali to Dharmtala to demand justice for the doctor, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien said on Friday.

As the country continues to demand justice for the doctor whose body was found in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, singer-rapper AP Dhillon has also expressed anguish over the tragic incident.



The Indo-Canadian singer shared a note on his Instagram stories on Friday that read, "Woke up today wanting to let my thoughts out the only way I know how…”.



It was followed by a video in which he was singing a heart-touching song about women's plight in the country. AP Dhillon shared his perspective on the unfortunate end of the doctor's journey. He even wondered whether being a girl child at birth was a curse. In his tribute, he discussed the inherent strength of women and how society still fails while pleading for justice for the victim in the song.



"She has saved many lives and souls. God, how could her fate end so tragically? She was not safe even in a place where everyone knew her. Today, we all ask you, is it a curse to be born a girl in this world?" read the translated lyrics, sung in Punjabi.



“For the women who have transformed the world, society has refused to change around them, though they have swum oceans worth of progress, society has barely moved an inch. What happened 12 years ago continues to happen today. Why do we still have to march for women to live in peace?” he further sang.