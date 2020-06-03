Irfan Pathan, former India all-rounder, feels that once cricketers return to the field after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is the bowlers who need to be extra careful about their fitness and injury management. "Injury management is the most important thing. We will have to focus on all the bowlers," Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'. Irfan also mentioned that since players have been out of action for a while now, they need to extremely careful about their workload once cricket resumes.

"In a squad of 15, every team has 4 to 6 bowlers. Be it an IPL team, Indian team or any international or domestic team, we will have to be extremely careful about injury management as our boys have been out of action for a while," Irfan added.

Cricket, much like every other sport, has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, when the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced its guidelines for the resumption of the sport, Irfan had voiced his opinion that it will be difficult to follow social distancing in a team sport.

"Social distancing is very doable in an individual sport but very tough in a team sport like cricket and football. If you need a slip during the game, would you not employ it?"

"If the team is going through a 14-day quarantine and is being tested for COVID-19, I am fine with that process. Now, after that, if we have more guidelines for the players during the game, then you are making things complicated. Then there is no point of a quarantine period," former India all-rounder had said.