Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has made a stunning revelation from his playing days. He revealed that once a player came up with a shocking reaction when Pathan was promoted to number 3 in batting. Notably, Pathan started his international career as a left-arm pacer and a lower-order batter, but later, the player was promoted up the order, especially in ODI cricket. While talking about the big incident, Pathan cleared that the player objecting about his promotion was none among Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman or Virender Sehwag.

"I didn't say anything; I was quite young. He was someone who thought he was a better batter than me. There is no point in disrespecting someone by taking names. There is no permanent friendship or rivalry in cricket. It was said, 'Yeh kyu mere se upar jaa raha hai batting karne?' (Why is he batting above me?)," Pathan said in an interview on The Lallantop.

"It wasn't Dada. In fact, Dada was someone who sacrificed his own position for others. Yes, but I will make this clear that it wasn't Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, or Sachin Tendulkar," Pathan added.

Talking further about the player whose name Pathan didn't reveal, the ex-India all-rounder said, "He thought he was a more capable batter, and the captain also listened to him and promoted him, but he got out early in that match."

Pathan also talked about a Duleep Trophy match when Sachin Tendulkar promoted in batting him to unsettle Anil Kumble.

"He (Sachin) sent me to bat at No. 3 in a Duleep Trophy match. He told me to counter-attack if Anil Kumble comes to bowl. He knew that a match-winner like Anil Kumble would trouble us. He thought that if I, being a No. 8 batter, could connect a couple of shots, Kumble might get angry and change his plan," Pathan said.

