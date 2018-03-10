 
Irani Cup: Ravichandran Ashwin Replaces Ravindra Jadeja in Rest of India Squad

Updated: 10 March 2018 14:36 IST

Ashwin had decided to opt out of the recently concluded Deodhar Trophy. © AFP

Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has replaced injured fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the Rest of India (RoI) squad for the Irani Cup. Jadeja, who has suffered a side strain, will be out of action for an indefinite period.

This will be a comeback of sorts to domestic cricket for Ashwin. He had decided to opt out of the recently concluded Deodhar Trophy as he was advised a week's rest.

"He has now recovered and is declared fit to play," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

"Jadeja suffered a side strain and has been adviced rest," the statement added.

The Rest of India team will face reigning Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha in Nagpur from March 14-18.

(With inputs from IANS)

Topics : India Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Ravindra Jadeja Cricket
Highlights
  • Ashwin has replaced injured fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja
  • Jadeja has suffered a side strain
  • Jadeja will be out of action for an indefinite period
