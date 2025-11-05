Cricket Hong Kong China has unveiled India's full squad for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, which will be played from November 7 to 9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. Dinesh Karthik will lead the Indian team and features a mix of experienced players and consistent domestic performers. He brings years of international experience and a calm presence in high-pressure situations. Robin Uthappa, who captained India in last year's edition, returns to the squad. The former India opener was one of the standout performers in 2024, scoring a quickfire 52 off 13 balls against Oman. A 2007 T20 World Cup winner, Uthappa adds power and experience at the top.

Bharat Chipli, India's top scorer from the 2024 edition with 156 runs, also returns after his impressive run last year. The 42-year-old played a key role with the bat, highlighted by his unbeaten 53 off 16 balls against Pakistan.

All-rounder Stuart Binny adds balance to the side with his experience across formats. Having represented India in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, his ability to contribute with both bat and ball will be crucial in the six-over format.

The bowling department will be led by Abhimanyu Mithun, a right-arm medium pacer who has played for India in both Tests and ODIs. He brings solid domestic experience with over 330 first-class wickets.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem from Jharkhand provides control and variety with the ball. A seasoned domestic performer, he earned his Test cap in 2019 and continues to be a consistent wicket-taker.

Completing the squad is Priyank Panchal, the technically sound right-handed batter from Gujarat. Having recently retired from domestic cricket, Panchal brings stability to the batting group with over 8,800 first-class runs.

India aims to make a strong impact this season as it seeks its second Hong Kong Sixes title, having last won the tournament in 2005.

The Hong Kong Sixes is a fast-paced, six-a-side format played over six overs per innings. The 2025 edition will be held from November 7 to 9 in Hong Kong.

India's full squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Dinesh Karthik (C), Robin Uthappa, Bharat Chipli, Stuart Binny, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal.

Team India manager: Kapil Arora.

