The valuation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a business has risen by 12.9 per cent to USD 18.5 billion, according to a report by global investment bank Houlihan Lokey. The report stated that IPL's stand-alone brand value has increased by 13.8% to USD3.9 billion over the past year. The report also outlined IPL's growing appeal and pointed out that the BCCI's sale of four associate sponsor slots - My11Circle, Angel One, RuPay, and CEAT - generated Rs 1,485 crores, a 25% increase over the previous cycle. On the other hand, the tournament also extended its title-sponsorship commitment with the Tata Group till 2028 in a five-year deal worth USD 300 million (around Rs 2,500 crores).

Coming to the IPL franchises, 2025 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) grabbed the top spot with a brand value of USD 269 million - an increase from USD 227 million last year.

In second place, Mumbai Indians rose from USD 204 million in 2024 to USD 242 million this year.

However, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) slipped to the third position with a brand value of USD 235 million. According to the report, Punjab Kings (PBKS) recorded the highest year-on-year growth, registering a 39.6% increase in brand value over 2024.

Coming to the viewership numbers, the IPL 2025 final recorded more than 67.8 crore views on Jio Hotstar - highter than the India-Pakistan clash during the Champions Trophy 2025.

“The IPL continues to set benchmarks in sports business. Franchise valuations have soared, media rights deals have reached record highs, and brand partnerships have diversified across sectors,” commented Harsh Talikoti, Director, Financial and Valuation Advisory at Houlihan Lokey.