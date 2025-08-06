Digvesh Rathi, the Lucknow Super Giants spinner who gained notoriety for his controversial celebrations during IPL 2025, found himself in news once again. South Delhi Superstarz bowler Rathi got into a verbal spat with a West Delhi Lions batter during their Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 match. However, it did not work out well for him as the spinner was slammed for two consecutive sixes following the incident. Rathi went for big money in the auction after a season which saw him produce brilliant performances and even get banned by the BCCI for a match.

However, his spat with West Delhi Lions opener Ankit Kumar did not go his way.

The controversy started when Rathi pulled out of his delivery stride - a ploy that used several times during IPL. However, when he went to deliver the ball, the batter decided to move away.

Digvesh rathi's Software updated by batsman ankit kumar after a heated exchange in Delhi premier league pic.twitter.com/XKZKJQOOoV — Sawai96 (@Aspirant_9457) August 6, 2025

It resulted in a war of words between the two cricketers and when Rathi came to bowl the next time, Ankit greeted him with two back-to-back sixes - one over long-on and the other over deep mid-wicket.

The batter even made a 'two' gesture at Rathi after his two massive sixes.

While Rathi remained wicketless in the match, Ankit went on to slam 96 off just 46 deliveries with the help of 11 boundaries and 6 sixes. West Delhi Lions went on to clinch the game by 8 wickets.