While the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction is just some months away, the uncertainty over MS Dhoni's future in the tournament is still uncertain. Amid the speculations of his retirement, the player has remained tight-lipped about the chances of his participation in IPL 2025. Additionally, a mega auction before the upcoming edition means that things are going to be tough for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise if they opt to include Dhoni as a player.

43-year-old Dhoni, who called time on his international career in August, 2020, is close to his retirement from cricket. Hence, it would not be a right decision if CSK decide to retain him as it will fill one of the few slots that the franchise will be getting ahead of the auction. Meanwhile, CSK would also not want to exclude the legendary player, who has won five titles for them.

CSK reportedly asked for a reintroduction of a now-scrapped rule. Earlier in IPL, an international player after five years of his retirement would be named in the 'uncapped' category. However, this rule was abolished after IPL 2021. CSK reportedly want that rule to back as it would help them retain Dhoni as an 'uncapped' player, and utilize the 'capped' player category for another potential talent.

Ravichandran Ashwin has put forward his opinions regarding the report of CSK pushing for the rule to be reinstated.

"Will Dhoni play as an uncapped player? That's a big question mark. The point is correct. He hasn't played international cricket for many years. He has retired. So, he is an uncapped player. He is not a capped player," said Ravichandran Ashwin said on his official YouTube channel.

"Can a player like Dhoni play as an uncapped player? That is another conversation. Obviously, if someone talks about Dhoni, everyone will talk about it," he added.

Dhoni stepped down as the captain of CSK ahead of the start of the season this year, paving the way for Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead the team. Though CSK didn't qualify for the playoffs, there were plenty of positives to take from Ruturaj's leadership.