Chennai Super Kings are known for being conservative in the spending at IPL auctions, but this time they decided to go all out to get England all-rounder Ben Stokes. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Supergiants were involved in an intense bidding war for Stokes, but it was CSK who entered the race late and eventually bagged the man who played a scintillating knock in the final to take England to their second T20 World Cup title earlier this year.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was asked in the media briefing after the third set whether he had received any message from captain MS Dhoni about going for Ben Stokes.

To this Kasi said that there was no message from Dhoni about going for Stokes but the franchise had come into the auction prepared to shell out for a big name all-rounder and that they were happy to have secured the services of Ben Stokes.

Stokes was earlier released by last year's runners-up Rajasthan Royals.

He had skipped last year's IPL. Stokes has a mixed bag of a record in the league and CSK would hope he turns up for the franchise as they look to equal Mumbai's record of 5 titles.

