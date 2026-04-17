The Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL) remains debatable, with several cricketers and coaches taking a stance against it. Since the start of the 2026 season, many have said that they would rather not have the rule in the IPL, as there is no such provision in international cricket. Yet, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is nowhere close to bidding farewell to the regulation. Last year, in an interview, Virat Kohli reportedly said that he would rather quit cricket than play as an Impact Player, as revealed by his Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Swastik Chikara. However, in the game between RCB and Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday, the batting icon made a U-turn.

"Virat bhaiya said, 'Jab tak cricket khelunga, jab tak main poora fit hoon. Ye Impact Player ki tarah nahi khelunga. Main sher ki tarah khelunga. I will field for the full 20 overs and then bat. The day I have to play as an Impact Player, I will quit cricket'," Chikara had said in an interview with RevSportz last year.

In the match against Lucknow, Kohli did not take the field, having sustained an injury in the previous match against the Mumbai Indians. But, as the second innings started, Kohli opened the batting alongside Phil Salt and batted as if he had no injury concerns at all.

The 37-year-old former India captain went on to score 49 runs off 34 balls as RCB chased down the target of 147 runs against LSG in just 15.1 overs. Though there is no denying that the Bengaluru franchise benefits from playing Kohli as a regular starter-considering how much he contributes on the field with his experience and energy-the Lucknow game offered a unique circumstance where the opening batter was not 100 per cent fit.

While the general consensus might be against the Impact Player rule, it is also true that the regulation gives teams a cushion in the event of such injury concerns.

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