After an up-and-down 2025 season, where Sunrisers Hyderabad finished sixth on the points table and missed out on the playoffs, the franchise now shifts focus to the November 15 retention deadline ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Despite flashes of brilliance from their top order, inconsistency in the middle overs and lack of depth hurt SRH at crucial stages. With a strong core but several areas needing improvement, SRH are expected to make key retention and release calls as they prepare for a reshaped 2026 campaign.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to retain Pat Cummins, whose leadership and bowling make him central to the teams strategy. Alongside him, Travis Head scored 374 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 162.61, and Abhishek Sharma compiled 439 runs in 14 matches at an average of 33.77 and a strike rate of 193.39. These three provide SRH with a strong mix of experience, fire-power and youth to build around for IPL 2026.

The biggest rumour surrounding Sunrisers Hyderabad is the possibility of releasing Heinrich Klassen ahead of the mini-auction, Despite his excellent form over the past two seasons, Klassen may be let go as SRH look to add significant purse space, enabling them to target multiple roles rather than relying on one high-value overseas batter. Reports suggest the franchise is exploring cheaper batting options with similar impact, allowing greater flexibility during the auction. Klaasen's potential release remains one of the most discussed storylines of the trade window.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Probable Retained Players: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Adam Zampa, Kamindu Mendis, Atharava Taide, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari

SRH's Probable Released Players: Heinrich Klassen, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Brydon Carse, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar,