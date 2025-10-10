The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is likely to take place in the second or third week of December, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The report claimed that December 13-15 can be the possible window for the auction. While the report quoted some franchise officials regarding their conversation with BCCI on the topic, the Governing Council has provided no official confirmation. It is highly likely that the auction will take place overseas like the last two instances. However, franchise sources suggested that the BCCI can still decide to hold the mini-auction in India.

While nothing concrete has been confirmed regarding the auction, it is almost certain that the retention deadline for the franchises will be November 15. The teams will have to submit the names of the players that they want to retain ahead of the new season.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the previous edition of the IPL, which was also their maiden title victory in the tournament in 18 years. Rajat Patidar was named the captain of the franchise after they let go of former skipper Faf du Plessis, and the Madhya Pradesh cricketer will continue to lead the defending champions in the next edition as well.

The 2026 auction will be crucial for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals, who finished last and second-last, respectively, in the previous edition.

CSK will have hefty funds available this time, with veteran Ravichandran Ashwin announcing his retirement from the tournament. The 2025 edition was a homecoming for the spinner, as the franchise signed him for Rs 9.75 crore. However, he did not have an ideal outing before calling time on his IPL career.

While the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will have much to consider, given the disappointing performances of several players, the Royals, too, will face the heat after reports of their regular skipper, Sanju Samson, being traded emerged.

It will also be interesting to see how RCB shapes their squad in their quest to defend the title and retain the crown.

(With IANS inputs)