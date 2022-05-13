Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins will take no further part in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as he has left the team camp due to a hip injury, the team confirmed on Friday. The pacer will be heading back home for "rest and rehabilitation" ahead of the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. "Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League with a mild hip injury and has returned to Australia for two weeks of rest and rehabilitation," stated the official release.

Following the match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, Cummins, who bagged 3-22 from his four overs, underwent an MRI on his right hip.

Before leaving for Australia, Cummins said, “I had an amazing time in India, and I would like to thank KKR for taking care of my family and me. I wish all the team members the best of luck for the remainder of the tournament. I will be watching the games and be cheering on.”

KKR, who take on SunRisers Hyderabad in Pune on May 14, has not asked for any replacement for Cummins.

In the ongoing season, Cummins played five matches for KKR, scoring 63 runs and taking seven wickets.

Earlier, the Australia Test skipper had slammed the joint-fastest half-century in the IPL. Cummins had played an unbeaten 56-run knock off just 15 balls against Mumbai Indians.

Cummins was dropped from the KKR lineup after some below-par performances with the ball. He last played a game against Mumbai Indians where he took three wickets, helping KKR defeat Mumbai by 52 runs.

KKR are currently at the seventh place in the points table with 10 points from 12 games.