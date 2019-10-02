Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have spent money over the years to buy the best suited players for their side. With the IPL auction slated to take place in Kolkata for the first time next year, every franchise will be allotted Rs 85 crore to build their team for the upcoming edition. Every franchise will also have an additional purse of Rs 3 crore in addition to the balance from the last auction. Before the eight franchises break their banks to build up their side, here's the balance remaining with every side.

Delhi Capitals have the biggest balance left with Rs. 8.2 crore, according to a report by espncricinfo.com. Rajasthan Royals are second in the list with a balance of Rs. 7.15 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders have Rs. 6.05 crore left in their purse, while SunRisers Hyderabad have Rs. 5.3 crore.

Kings XI Punjab, who are still to win an IPL trophy, have Rs. 3.7 crore left with them. While one of the most successful team in the lucrative tournament Chennai Super Kings have Rs. 3.2 crore left in their bank.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have Rs. 3.05 crore in their purse while Royal Challengers Bangalore have Rs.1.8 crore.

The trading window for all the eight franchises will close on November 14.