Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has seemingly confirmed his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma. Hardik took to Instagram to share a few pictures from his holiday with Mahieka, setting social media abuzz. The all-rounder, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on October 11, shared a series of cosy photos with the 24-year-old model on his Instagram Stories, hinting that the two had recently been on a romantic getaway. Seeing Hardik all but make the dating news official, fans took to social media to send apologies to his ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic.

The public sightings of Hardik and Mahieka began when the two were photographed together at Mumbai Airport just hours before the Instagram posts surfaced on the cricketer's account. Rumours had been circulating intensely over the last few weeks.

For the unversed, Hardik's divorce from Natasa Stankovic was confirmed in 2024. Mahieka is a recognised figure in the fashion world, having worked with top Indian designers and appeared in various campaigns and music videos. The relationship confirmation with Hardik is set to make her an even more popular figure in the industry. Hardik took the opportunity to go on the holiday following India's victorious Asia Cup 2025 campaign in the UAE.

Here's how fans reacted to the news:

- Have not taken alimony money

- No Emotional Interview for limelight

- Never said a word against Hardik

- Both parents still meet their child



More respect for you, Natasha Stankovic. Not like those ___ who marry cricketers just for fame and money. pic.twitter.com/vMzwURTVFQ — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) October 10, 2025

Natasa was called by so many names let's see what those people call the Sigma Hardik Pandya. pic.twitter.com/YEXizoWTdq — Bewda babloo (@babloobhaiya3) October 11, 2025

I knew from Day 1 that Hardik was main culprit in Natasha Stankovic's divorce with Him.



Just to get the sympathy(because he was getting boo everywhere in india) from the people around the globe he pretended like it was Natasha's fault.



More respect for you Natasha. pic.twitter.com/iJB1ZI2I4M — ` (@ThodaSaSanskari) October 10, 2025

What Led to Hardik and Natasa's Divorce?

While the couple did not publicly delve into the reasons behind their divorce, it has been reported that Natasa found Hardik 'too flamboyant'.

"He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore. She realised that there was a major gap between how they were as people," a source was quoted as saying by Times Now. "She tried to match him but it made her feel uncomfortable. This was a never-ending process so it became tiring after a while. Natasa was not able to keep pace, hence she decided to take a step back."