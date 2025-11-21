The India A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final match in Doha went down to the wire. The winner of the contest on Friday was decided through a Super Over after both teams had their scores tied at the end of the overall 40 overs of play. In the chase of a 195-run target, India finished at 194 for 6 - the exact score that Bangladesh A posted batting first. As India A had to bat first in the Super Over, they came up with a shocking move. To everyone's surprise, captain Jitesh Sharma walked out to bat with Ramandeep Singh, while a quality hitter like Vaibhav Suryavanshi sat out.

Jitesh was dismissed off the first ball, and even after his departure, Suryavanshi was not sent in. It was Ashutosh Sharma who batted at number three and got dismissed on the very first ball he faced.

India were thus all out for zero, and Bangladesh A beat them to make an entry into the final.

Fans lashed out at the snub of Suryavanshi for the Super Over as India A lost the game.

Check out some of the reactions here:

What was the coach, even writing ?

Why did Jitesh Sharma and the coach not send Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the super over, when he was the only proper in form batsman in the Emerging Asia Cup final ? pic.twitter.com/8Do5Zv5TTp — Shah (@Shahhoon1) November 21, 2025

Very bad choice imo of our management not to send Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the Super Over.



He was the best batter of the tournament but the whole team let him down. — Bhawana (@cricbhawana) November 21, 2025

Jitesh Sharma Came into Bat in Super Over despite Vaibhav Suryavanshi being there



Maybe he thought that he would score 6 ball 30 Runs https://t.co/RAZKPAXcyA — Its_Me_Maxeyyy (@maxeyyy_tweets) November 21, 2025

The captain and selectors should be changed immediately. They made the match win but made us lose it. Why were Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Prince Arya not sent. — AMAR KUMAR (@8d1935519e4b46b) November 21, 2025

In the Super Over, pacer Ripon Mondol produced a stunning show by picking up two wickets in the first two balls, bundling out India A for zero.

Jitesh tried to play a reverse lap on the first ball of Ripon and ended up being bowled out. Next came Ashutosh, and he mistimed the ball to the player at extra cover.

Bangladesh A then got the winning run with a bit of drama as Yasir Ali was caught at long-on on the very first ball in the chase. He tried to hit Suyash Sharma for a biggie, aiming to finish the match in style, but ended up losing his wicket.

Suyash then bowled a wide down the leg side to new batter Akbar Ali, and that took Bangladesh A into the final.