Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals were dragged to the Supreme Court over a 2012 case involving S Sreesanth. The case is regarding an insurance claim made by Rajasthan Royals over an injury sustained by Sreesanth that ruled him out of the season. While the Royals claim that Sreesanth's participation in the 2012 season was impacted due to a knee injury, the United India Insurance Company believes that the player was already carrying a toe injury, which would've prevented him from participating in the league that season anyway.

It all started when Rajasthan Royals filed an insurance claim for over Rs 82 lakh after Sreesanth was ruled out of the 2012 IPL season due to a knee injury he suffered during a practice match.

The insurance company, however, rejected the claim, arguing that Sreesanth had a pre-existing toe injury from 2011, which he failed to disclose. They believe this older injury was the true reason for his inability to play, or that it should have been disclosed to them at the time of the policy.

Maintaining their stance, the Rajasthan Royals argued that the toe injury was not a problem and that Sreesanth was playing despite carrying the injury. They maintain that the sole reason for him missing the tournament was a new knee injury sustained during the insured period.

In this case, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) had previously ruled in favour of Rajasthan Royals, ordering the insurance company to pay the claim. The company has now appealed this decision in the Supreme Court.

While a verdict on the decision is yet to be made, the Supreme Court bench has requested additional documents, including Sreesanth's fitness certificate, to determine if the pre-existing toe injury was ever disclosed.

The court, however, might be leaning towards giving the verdict in the IPL franchise's favour, having orally remarked that if the old injury was known, the insurance company could have either denied the policy or charged a higher premium.