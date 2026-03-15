Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following the national team's poor show in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. Pakistan bowed out of the competition in the Super 8s, continuing their disappointing run at major ICC events since the 2022 T20 World Cup, where they lost to England in the final. Meanwhile, Pakistan's arch-rivals, India, successfully defended their T20 World Cup title after beating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Comparing the contrasting fortunes of the two sides, Latif suggested that while Pakistan's DNA is to lose, India have made a habit of peaking at ICC events of late. Latif also credited India's decade of hard work for their recent success.

"Even after losing the toss, they made 250 runs. Nobody will be able to catch them. They have not done this overnight; it is the result of their hard work over the last 10 years or so. See the last ICC events or the Asia Cup," Latif was quoted as saying.

"India's DNA is to win trophies, and our DNA is to lose even before the knockouts. Their DNA is playing the final and winning," he added.

Latif also took a sly dig at the PCB over the mismanagement of player contracts, calling it a "weak board."

"Weaker boards do this. When you sign a contract, it has everything. Fines and rewards are also mentioned," said Latif.

Meanwhile, India sealed the title with a commanding 96-run win over New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The victory made India the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles and the first to successfully defend the trophy on home soil.

India have lifted the last three ICC white-ball titles, including the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy.