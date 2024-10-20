A face-off between India's star batter Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan spinner Sufiyan Muqeem hogged limelight during the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match on Saturday. In the match at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, India A captain Tilak Varma won the toss and opted to bat. Openers Abhishek and Prabhsimran took India off to a flying start against by scoring 68 runs in the powerplay. Pakistan then brought left-arm spinner Muqeem into the attack and he struck on the very first ball.While a celebration from Pakistan was quite obvious, Muqeem incited Abhishek by giving him a fiery send-off.

The Pakistan spinner gestured the batter to walk towards the dugout in such a non-friendly manner that the India star stood there and said something in reply. The umpire had to intervene to calm things down.

Talking about the game, India A edged past Pakistan A by a narrow margin of 7 runs in their ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 opener on Saturday.

After opting to bat first, India A posted a solid total of 183 for 8 in 20 overs at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. Tilak top-scored with 44 off 35, while Prabhsimran Singh (36 off 19) and Abhishek (35 off 22) also played crucial cameos. India scored 68 runs in the first powerplay but the introduction of spinners brought Pakistan back in the game. Despite getting blows at regular intervals, India managed to post a solid total on the board. Sufiyan Muqeem was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with figures of 2 for 28.

In reply, Pakistan fought really well and even dominated the match at certain stages but India's remarkable comeback handed the Tilak Varma-led side a well-deserved victory. Anshul Kamboj was the top wicket-taker for India with figures of 3 for 33. Rasikh Dar Salam and Nishant Sindhu also picked two wickets each.