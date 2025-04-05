The right-arm speedster Mayank Yadav is recovering from his injury but the official statement about his fitness will be provided on April 14, as per the National Cricket Academy (NCA) sources in Bengaluru. "Mayank Yadav has progressed well in NCA. He is currently bowling with 85% effort. The final clearance on him will be provided on April 14," NCA Sources told ANI. The young tearaway is recovering from a lumbar stress injury. He resumed bowling at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru before the start of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mayank's time in the last edition was cut down to four games due to a side strain. During his recovery, he picked up another injury, which further delayed his comeback. He eventually returned to on-field action against Bangladesh in T20Is, but another injury setback impeded his run.

If he is able to meet up all the fitness parameters while increasing his bowling workload, he could play for the Lucknow Super Giants in the latter half of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

Mayank's unavailability in the first half of the season is proving to be a massive setback for LSG in the ongoing season. So far in the tournament, the Rishabh Pant-led side has managed to win only one match out of three, and at the moment, they are in seventh position with just two points on the IPL 2025 points table.

Earlier, ahead of the start of the tournament, the right-arm pacer was retained for a whopping Rs 11 crore. In monetary terms, it was an astronomical rise in value, considering LSG purchased him for Rs 20 lakh before the 2024 season as an uncapped player.

The 22-year-old generated a hefty amount for himself, considering his ability to test the speed gun with his breakneck pace effortlessly. Throughout the last IPL season, Mayank consistently hit the 150 kph mark, helping him win back-to-back Player of the Match awards in his first two games.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)