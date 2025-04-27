Players of the Indian women's cricket team wore black armbands during the Tri-series opener against Sri Lanka on Sunday as a mark of respect for the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. At least 26 persons -- mostly tourists -- were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in the popular destination in the Kashmir valley. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack has drawn strong condemnation from across the world.

South Africa is the third team participating in the tournament. India are bowling first in the match reduced to 39 overs per side due to a delay of three hours due to rain.

