Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian, Inspired By Movie, Puts Up Billboards To Mark Her Return

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has splashed out on four giant billboards to mark the tennis star's return to tournament play in California next week. Ohanian, borrowing a tactic at the centre of Oscar-nominated movie "Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing Missouri", delighted Serena after the giant adverts appeared on the motorway heading to the desert city of Indian Wells. The first three billboards, which also feature images of the couple's baby daughter, spell out the message, "Greatest Momma Of All Time". A fourth billboard reads: "Serena Williams - G.M.O.A.T - Alexis Jr + Sr."