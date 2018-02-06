Shane Warne's Suspense Tweet Fuels Talk Of Rajasthan Royals Reunion

Former Australia captain Shane Warne's tweet on Sunday fueled talk of his return to the Indian Premier League (RR) with the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Warne, who coached and captained the Royals to their first and only IPL title, said he was looking forward to making a big announcement this week. "Looking forward to making an announcement to you guys this week which I'm very excited about & yes it involves the #IPL2018," he tweeted. As a player, the 2011 edition of the cash-rich league was the legendary leg-spinner's last. During his four seasons with Rajasthan, Warne picked up over 50 wickets.