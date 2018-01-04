Indian blind cricket team to play in Dubai if not permitted to visit Pakistan ©

After almost a month of practice in Bengaluru, the Indian blind cricket team is all set to play the ODI World Cup for the Blind, scheduled to be held in Pakistan and Dubai from January 7 to 21. The president of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India and the World, GK Mahantesh, told reporters that the team was ready to take on Pakistan in that country but so far the Government of India has not granted them permission to visit Pakistan for the tournament.