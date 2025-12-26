Story ProgressBack to home
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Updates 3rd T20I: India Opt To Bowl vs Sri Lanka, Aim To Clinch Series
IND-W vs SL-W Live Updates, 3rd T20I: India have opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram, aiming to clinch the five-match series.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I Live: India have opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram, aiming to clinch the five-match series. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has been outstanding with both the bat and the ball in the first and second T20Is, registering comprehensive eight-wicket and seven-wicket wins respectively in Visakhapatnam to underline their overall dominance over Sri Lanka. It was India's ninth win in their last 11 T20Is against the island nation, who last tasted victory against the hosts in July 2024 at Dambulla. (Live Scorecard)
Chamari Athapaththu, the Lankan captain, says...
Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian skipper, smiles after winning her third toss on the trot and says the decision is to bowl first. She feels the dew will come into play later in the evening. Adds that the message to the team remains the same as the previous game, stressing that it is an important match and the aim is to finish on a high note. Also informs that the side goes in with a couple of changes.
TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and Chamari Athapaththu calls 'Heads.' It lands 'Tails,' and India will BOWL first.
As the sun sets over Kerala, all eyes will be on whether the visitors can stage a comeback or if India will march toward an emphatic series victory in front of a passionate home crowd. Please stay tuned for the toss and team news.
Sri Lanka, led by the veteran Chamari Athapaththu, finds itself in a must-win situation to keep the series alive. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, particularly from young Vishmi Gunarathne and the skipper herself, the Lankan batting lineup has struggled to convert starts into match-winning scores. The visitors will need a much more aggressive approach on a surface expected to be batting-friendly. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by the experienced Inoka Ranaweera, must also find a way to dismantle India’s formidable top three.
A win tonight would seal the five-match series with two games to spare, underscoring India's dominance at home. Their bowling unit has been particularly impressive, consistently restricting the visitors to sub-130 totals, while the top order has chased down targets with relative ease. India has already begun experimenting with their squad, handing a debut to a young talent like left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma. Deepti Sharma was out with a fever in the last game but expect her to be back as the home side looks to seal the deal.
Hello, and a warm welcome to one and all! The series shifts to the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram for the third T20I between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, with India firmly in the driver’s seat. Carrying the momentum of their recent ODI World Cup triumph, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side has been clinical, securing comfortable victories in the first two matches held in Visakhapatnam. The Lankans have it all to do and will be hoping for a turnaround in order to get back in this five-match series.
... MATCH DAY ...
From the eastern shoreline, we now head southwest coast of the country, to Kerala’s capital, the postcard-perfect city of Thiruvananthapuram, better known to most as Trivandrum. After a two-year-long wait, the Greenfield International Stadium is ready to come alive again, and this time it is for something truly special. For the first time ever, the venue will stage a women’s international match, a landmark moment that highlights how women’s cricket is steadily expanding its wingspan with every passing year. With a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series, India Women have been in complete control, outplaying their neighbors, Sri Lanka Women. It is do or die for the Lankan women, with another misstep all but sealing the series. The opening two games have delivered a harsh reality check, exposing just how heavily the side leans on their skipper Chamari Athapaththu. When she gets going, everything seems to fall into place. When she is subdued, the cracks show quickly. Batting first on both occasions and on surfaces tailor made for run scoring in Vizag, Sri Lanka could only muster 121 and 128, barely scraping past a run a ball. Numbers that tell a blunt story and ones that are a long way from being truly competitive. Their batting unit has been put through a severe trial by India’s spin attack, and the pressure has shown early. The opening pair of Athapaththu and Vishmi has managed just 20 runs across two matches, leaving the side constantly on the back foot. That has piled enormous pressure on the middle order, where Harshitha Samarawickrama has shown glimpses of promise but has not been able to kick on or shift gears. Hasini Perera has endured much the same fate, finding her feet but never quite finding the tempo. The fallout has been brutal for an inexperienced bowling group that has had far too less to defend and very little to show for its efforts, with defeats coming by heavy margins in both games. Kawya Kavindi, the seasoned Inoka Ranaweera and Malki Madara have all returned modest figures, but the blame can hardly rest on their shoulders. Without solid batting foundations, the bowlers have been fighting a battle that was lost long ago. The Women in Blue have shown real home dominance. Their bowling unit has clicked beautifully. Kranti Gaud and Arundhati Reddy have stepped up in keeping things tight inside the field restrictions, with the spinners leading the charge and keeping Sri Lanka on a tight leash in the middle phase. One of the standout stories has been the rise of Sree Charani, whose progress has been hard to miss. Vaishnavi Sharma too had a night to remember, opening her T20I account by luring out the dangerous Nilakshika Silva and finishing with a tidy two-wicket haul. No Deepti? No problem for India. A rare absence created an unexpected opening, and India barely felt the void. Even on the day Deepti was crowned the No. 1 T20I bowler in the ICC rankings, a mild fever ended her run of 92 consecutive appearances stretching back to 2019. The responsibility for control, usually entrusted to Deepti, was calmly assumed by Rana, who played her first T20I since 2016. Thrown straight into the deep end against a rampant Chamari Athapaththu, Rana rose to the challenge and delivered with assurance. Those bowling efforts have been well supported by the batters. Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues have carried the run scoring with a fifty apiece, while Smriti Mandhana will be keen to turn her promising starts into more substantial contributions in these three remaining games. The middle order has barely been tested as India won both games with a margin of 8 and 7 wickets respectively. But every day is not the same, and when the moment demands it, that engine room will need to step up as well. Across both departments, the contrast in quality and conviction between the two sides has been stark. While India have won both T20Is played this calendar year, it has been a forgettable run for Sri Lanka Women in the format, managing just one win from five outings. In terms of conditions, the Greenfield Stadium has hosted four men’s T20Is so far, with 235 being the highest first-innings total. Notably, this came in the most recent match at the venue, played between India and Australia, back in 2023. This indicates that the pitch is largely batter-friendly, especially when batting first, while still offering enough pace and bounce to keep stroke-makers interested throughout the innings. So, one can expect a high-scoring contest at this venue, particularly if the surface remains true, but bowling in the second innings can be a bit tricky with the dew settling in later on. Sri Lanka will be looking to maintain the pace with the bat, whereas India would like to settle their fielding lapses from the first two matches. A very crucial game of the series is on the cards. Expect tough competition from both sides.