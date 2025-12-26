India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I Live: India have opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram, aiming to clinch the five-match series. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has been outstanding with both the bat and the ball in the first and second T20Is, registering comprehensive eight-wicket and seven-wicket wins respectively in Visakhapatnam to underline their overall dominance over Sri Lanka. It was India's ninth win in their last 11 T20Is against the island nation, who last tasted victory against the hosts in July 2024 at Dambulla. (Live Scorecard)