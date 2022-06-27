Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the third and final women's T20I in Dambulla on Monday. Hosts Sri Lanka have made two changes with Malsha Shehani and Ama Kanchana coming in for Hasini Perera and Udeshika Prabodhani, while India have fielded an unchanged playing XI. India lead the three-match series 2-0. The series already in their pocket, a confident India will look to complete a clean-sweep when they take on hosts Sri Lanka in the third and final women's T20 International in Dambulla on Monday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit had thrashed the home team by 34 runs in the opening T20 and then followed it up with a dominating five-wicket win in the second game to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. More importantly, the wins will be a morale booster for India ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham starting next month, where women's T20 cricket is set to make its debut. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Teams: India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia(wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Simran Bahadur, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav.

Sri Lanka Women:Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani(wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of the third India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20I in Dambulla