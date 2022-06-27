India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Side Bats First
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I Live: A confident India will look to complete a clean-sweep
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the third and final women's T20I in Dambulla on Monday. Hosts Sri Lanka have made two changes with Malsha Shehani and Ama Kanchana coming in for Hasini Perera and Udeshika Prabodhani, while India have fielded an unchanged playing XI. India lead the three-match series 2-0. The series already in their pocket, a confident India will look to complete a clean-sweep when they take on hosts Sri Lanka in the third and final women's T20 International in Dambulla on Monday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit had thrashed the home team by 34 runs in the opening T20 and then followed it up with a dominating five-wicket win in the second game to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. More importantly, the wins will be a morale booster for India ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham starting next month, where women's T20 cricket is set to make its debut. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Teams: India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia(wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Simran Bahadur, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav.
Sri Lanka Women:Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani(wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera.
Here are the LIVE UPDATES of the third India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20I in Dambulla
India-W vs Sri Lanka-W 3rd T20I Live Score
No run.
1 run.
Forces a full ball down to long off for a single.
Good turn again! This is pitched around off. Kaur looks to push it off the front foot. However, the ball turns and beats the outside edge of her blade.
A fuller delivery on middle. Sabbhineni Meghana works it to long on for a single.
Harmanpreet Kaur walks in next.
OUT! CAUGHT! Oshadi Ranasinghe strikes and gets rid of the dangerous Smriti Mandhana! This is tossed up nicely, again on off, Smriti Mandhana dances down the track and looks to go big. However, she miscues it completely and gets it away off the toe end of her bat. The ball goes high in the air towards long off and Nilakshi de Silva running in from the fence takes a fine catch.
Tossed up on off. Sabbhineni Meghana looks to go big down the ground. However, she miscues it and the ball falls in the vacant mid on region. The batters cross.
Pitches it outside off and it turns away a bit. Sabbhineni Meghana looks to cut it late but misses.
Tossed up on off. Smriti Mandhana slog-sweeps it again along the ground towards deep mid-wicket for a single.