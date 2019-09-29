 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

India Women vs South Africa Women: No Change In India Squad For 4th And 5th T20Is Against South Africa

Updated: 29 September 2019 00:18 IST

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first game by 11 runs, while the second contest was washed out without a being bowled.

India Women vs South Africa Women: No Change In India Squad For 4th And 5th T20Is Against South Africa
The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI rubber to be held in Vadodara. © Twitter @BCCIWomen

India on Saturday named an unchanged squad for the 4th and 5th women's T20 Internationals against South Africa to be played in Surat on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. India lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first game by 11 runs, while the second contest was washed out without a being bowled. The third T20I will be played on Sunday.

The squad picked before the start of the series was for the first three matches.

"The All-India Women's Selection Committee has decided that there will be no change in the India women's T20 squad for the final two matches against South Africa women," the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a release.

In the first match, India were buoyed by an extraordinary bowling performance by Deepti Sharma, backed by captain Harmanpreet Kaur's good showing with the bat. After setting South Africa a target of 131, Deepti bowled three maiden overs in a row to push the Proteas on the backfoot. She also took three wickets in those overs, two of which came off consecutive balls.

All the matches are being played in Surat. The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI rubber to be held in Vadodara.

Squad for 4th & 5th T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, Mansi Joshi

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women South Africa Women South Africa Women Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India named an unchanged squad for the 4th, 5th women's T20Is
  • India lead the 5-match series 1-0 after winning the first game by 11 runs
  • The squad picked before the start of the series was for the first 3 games
Related Articles
Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India Women
Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India Women's Team In West Indies ODIs, T20Is
India Women vs South Africa Women: Rain Washes Out Second T20I In Surat
India Women vs South Africa Women: Rain Washes Out Second T20I In Surat
India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur Lauds Bowlers For Win, Says Batters Need To Improve
India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur Lauds Bowlers For Win, Says Batters Need To Improve
India Women vs South Africa Women: Deepti Sharma Stars As India Beat South Africa In 1st T20I By 11 Runs
India Women vs South Africa Women: Deepti Sharma Stars As India Beat South Africa In 1st T20I By 11 Runs
India Women vs South Africa Women: Shafali Verma Becomes India
India Women vs South Africa Women: Shafali Verma Becomes India's Youngest T20I Debutant
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.