India Women vs South Africa Women: India vs South Africa Third T20I Washed Out

Updated: 29 September 2019 21:42 IST

India women vs South Africa Women: The third women's T20 international between India and South Africa was called off without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield in Surat.

India women vs South Africa Women: Surat had had received rainfall in the morning. © Twitter

The third women's T20 international between India and South Africa was called off without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield in Surat on Sunday. This is the second consecutive game of the five-match series being played in the city to have been called off due to complications arising out of unseasonal rain. The city had received rainfall in the morning because of which the field could not be dried off in time for the match, which was scheduled to start at 7 pm.

The series remains tipped 1-0 in India's favour going into the fourth match on Tuesday.

In the first match, India successfully defended a target of 131 thanks to a brilliant spell from off-spinner Deepti Sharma, who bowled three consecutive maidens and took three wickets in that period, helping India dismiss South Africa for 119.

The T20 series will be followed by a three-match ODI rubber in Vadodara.

Comments
Highlights
  • The match was called off without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield
  • The series remains tipped 1-0 in India's favour
  • The T20 series will be followed by a three-match ODI rubber
