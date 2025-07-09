India Women vs England Women 4th T20I Live Streaming: With an aim to seal the series, the Indian women's cricket team will take on England in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. India will hope their skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and hard-hitting opener Shafali Verma to make big scores in the game in Manchester. The visitors are leading 2-1 in the five-match series but England exposed a few chinks in the visitors' ranks in the third game at the Oval last week during a five-run win. Shafali looked in prime touch during a 25-ball 47 and Harmanpreet made 17-ball 23 but both batters failed to build on the start, robbing India some momentum.

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur have so far shouldered India's batting, and they would welcome a stronger support from these two experienced campaigners.

On a personal level too, Shafali will be eager to leave a larger footprint as she is yet to score big since her return to India colours after an eight-month hiatus for this series.

India have been served well in this series by spinners N Shree Charani (8 wickets), Deepti Sharma (6) and pacer Arundhati Reddy (4), as they have managed to fetch regular breakthroughs.

But they will need a bit more backing from left-arm spinner Radha Yadav and pacer Amanjot as they have given away 8.5 and 9 runs per over across the previous three matches.

From an England perspective, they still need massive doses of improvement in batting to level the series 2-2.

When will the India vs England 4th Women's T20I match take place?

The India vs England 4th Women's T20I match will be held on Wednesday, July 9 (IST).

Where will the India vs England 4th Women's T20I match be held?

The India vs England 4th Women's T20I match will be held at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will the India vs England 4th Women's T20I match start?

The India vs England 4th Women's T20I match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs England 4th Women's T20I match?

The India vs England 4th Women's T20I match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England 4th Women's T20I match?

The India vs England 4th Women's T20I match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)