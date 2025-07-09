Story ProgressBack to home
India Women vs England Women 4th T20I Live Score Updates
India Women vs England Women 4th T20I Live: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian cricket team is one win away from sealing the series.
India vs England, Women's 4th T20I live score updates
India Women vs England Women 4th T20I Live Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian cricket team will aim to seal the five-match T20I series when it takes on England Women in the fourth match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. India started the series with a dominant 97-run victory at Nottingham before registering a 24-run win at Bristol. England Women then won the third game by 5 runs at London to keep the series alive. India will hope Smriti Mandhana, Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma to continue their impressive form in the series. The side will also hope Harmanpreet to take her innings deep. (Live Scorecard)
4th T20I, India Women in England, 5 T20I Series, 2025, Jul 09, 2025
Play In Progress
ENG-W
93/4 (14.4)
IND-W
Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
England Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6.34
Batsman
Amy Jones
9* (9)
Paige Scholfield
14 (13)
Bowler
Amanjot Kaur
14/0 (2.4)
Arundhati Reddy
16/0 (3)
Another delay it seems as Amanjot Kaur is hit on the wrists. She does walk back to the bowling mark but then it starts to sting and the physio has to come out. Amanjot does seem to be in a lot of pain and the physio puts the ice pack on. She might have to be taken out of the attack for now because it is the right wrist that is hurt and that is her bowling hand. All smiles after a couple of minutes as Amanjot gives a thumbs-up to the umpire and is ready to continue her over.
Full and around off, smashed on the bounce, straight to the bowler. Amanjot Kaur bends low to stop the ball, but the ball hits her right wrist and gets deflected to the off side. Kaur looks in some pain and has called for the physio straightaway. Good bit of work though, as she saves a run for her side.
Flights it full and on the leg stump line. Paige Scholfield flicks it between long on and deep mid-wicket. Arundhati Reddy from long on runs across to her right and parries it to the converging Smriti Mandhana from deep mid-wicket. Two taken.
Short of a length, on off, Amy Jones drags it down to long on and crosses over for a single.
Pitched full and on middle. Amy Jones works this across to long on for a single. 8 off that over.
Full and straight on middle, flicked along the turf to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Shade full and on off, Paige Scholfield inside edges onto the front pad as she looks to drive it to the off side.
WIDE! Slides down leg, on a length. Paige misses playing at it. Wide called.
Length ball, just outside off, Paige Scholfield punches it wide of long off for a couple of runs.
Excellent bit of fielding by Radha in the deep. A slower ball, full toss on off. Paige Scholfield gets low and slogs it over and between long on and deep mid-wicket. Radha Yadav from deep mid-wicket moves to her left and flings herself to the left and flicks the ball on the bounce, before the ropes. Two taken.
Slower ball, on the leg stump. Worked across wide of long on for a single.
Tossed up, full and on the leg stump, Jones drills it down to long on for a single.
Sliding on the leg stump, Amy Jones sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
Sliding on the leg stump, on a length, Jones hangs back and works it wide of long on for a single.
Length, outside off, Paige Scholfield rocks back and tries to pierce the cover-point gap, but Deepti from backward point dives and parries the ball to the cover fielder. A single taken.
Fuller on off, Amy Jones skips forward and works it to long off for a single.
Dropped full, on middle. Paige Scholfield sits low and chips it over mid on for a single.
Not that short and not too full either. Paige Scholfield hangs back and pulls it away to deep mid-wicket for a single. Another successful over for the Indians. 5 runs and a wicket off it. Just 7 runs off the last two overs for the hosts.
Flighted fuller and on middle, Amy Jones forces the drive down to long on for a single.
Same line, same length, Paige flicks this to deep mid-wicket for a single.