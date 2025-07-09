India Women vs England Women 4th T20I Live Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian cricket team will aim to seal the five-match T20I series when it takes on England Women in the fourth match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. India started the series with a dominant 97-run victory at Nottingham before registering a 24-run win at Bristol. England Women then won the third game by 5 runs at London to keep the series alive. India will hope Smriti Mandhana, Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma to continue their impressive form in the series. The side will also hope Harmanpreet to take her innings deep. (Live Scorecard)