India Women To Host Australia For 5-Match T20I Series In Mumbai Starting December 9
The series will be important as it is the pre-cursor to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, starting early February.
File photo of Smriti Mandhana (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur.
Reigning T20 world champions Australia will square off with Harmanpreet Kaur-led India in a five-match T20 series in Mumbai from December 9 to 20, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced on Friday. The series will be important as it is the pre-cursor to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, starting early February. The five matches against the Southern Stars will be played on December 9, 11, 14, 17 and 20.
The first two matches will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, while the remaining three games will be played at the Brabourne Stadium.
